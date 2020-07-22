Moroccan navy arrested 107 migrants in the Mediterranean who were trying to reach Spain.

The migrants, including Asians and Sub-Saharans, were aboard inflatable boats, Moroccan news agency MAP said on Tuesday quoting a military source.

It said that the migrants, including 13 women and four minors, were arrested early Monday while trying to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

They were brought safe and sound to the ports of Tangier and Nador after receiving first aid, the agency added.

Morocco has become a hub for African migrants who seek to reach Europe for a better life. Enditem

