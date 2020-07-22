Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2020 shows the exterior of London Stock Exchange Group in London, Britain. British stocks decreased on Friday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index down by 3.18 percent, or 215.79 points, to close at 6,580.61 points. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
British stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 0.13 percent, or 8.21 points, to close at 6,269.73 points.

Hargreaves Lansdown, a financial service company, soared 10.13 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Rolls-Royce Holdings and BP increased by 7.85 percent and 4.21 percent, respectively.

GVC Holdings, a multinational sports betting and gaming group, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 11.70 percent. Persimmon, a British housebuilding company, dropped 3.33 percent. Avast, a leading cybersecurity company, fell 3.27 percent. Enditem

