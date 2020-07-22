British stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 0.13 percent, or 8.21 points, to close at 6,269.73 points.

Hargreaves Lansdown, a financial service company, soared 10.13 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Rolls-Royce Holdings and BP increased by 7.85 percent and 4.21 percent, respectively.

GVC Holdings, a multinational sports betting and gaming group, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 11.70 percent. Persimmon, a British housebuilding company, dropped 3.33 percent. Avast, a leading cybersecurity company, fell 3.27 percent. Enditem

