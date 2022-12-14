Morocco Coach ready for battle

Walid Regragui Head Coach of Morocco national team, the Atlas Lions has said, he anticipates a tough game against France on Wednesday evening at the Al Bayt Stadium in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview Coach Regragui indicated that, they played against most of the tough teams in the competition but indicated that the game against France would be toughest taking into consideration the history behind the two teams and the fairy tale story of Morocco.

“It’s a great challenge for us. We came up against the last runner-up Croatia and third team Belgium, so practically all the best teams in the world.

“Now this may be the toughest challenge. We respect them, and we’ll give our best, as we’ve been doing it since the start of the competition, to create an upset because obviously, if we achieve this feat, it will be an upset”.

He noted that, playing against France was special for him since he grew up in France.

“I’m also French and grew up in France. However, I’m trying to escape this debate and think only about football. I’m the coach of my country, that’s up against my second country, so to speak, and the objective is to knock out France.

“It’s a football game, and that’s all it is, and in no way does it take away my love for France,” he noted.

Morocco has a crucial game against France in the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup, after making a historic entry into the last four of the competition.

They would a date with destiny when they come up against the French in an encounter that would define the destiny and future of Moroccan football and Africa.

A victory for Morocco would see them make a history berth in the finals of the competition against Argentina.