Morocco names final 26-man squad for 2022 Mundial

Walid Regragui head coach Morocco head has named his final 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled between November and December, where 32 countries will battle it out for the covetous trophy.

With 10 days to start of the tournament, all 32 participating countries have been unveiling their squad for the mundial.

The North African country becomes the third African side to have released their final squad for the tournament after Senegal and Cameroon.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has been named in the list after being on the periphery for sometime now due to misunderstanding between him and former coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Wydad AC trio of goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Yahya attiat-Allah and Yahya Jabrane have been summoned by their former coach who guided them to the CAF Champions League triumph last season.

Belgium-born attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannous is a surprise inclusion in the Atlas Lions squad for the Mundial in Qatar.

Shockingly missing out in Regragui’s squad is Turkey based striker Ayoub El Kaabi whose place has been taken by Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Morocco are same in the group with Belgium, last edition’s finalists Croatia and Canada. The Mundial will run from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Below is the full list

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou – Munir Mohamedi – Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi – Noussair Mazraoui – Nayef Aguerd – Romain Saiss – Achraf Dari – Jawad El Yamiq – Yahya Attiat Allah – Badr Benoun.

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabet – Selim Amallah – Azzedine Ounahi – Yahya Jabrane – Abdelhamid Sabiri – Bilal El Khannouss.

See also Check out the nominees for 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Attackers: Amine Harit – Ilias Chair – Abderrazak Hamdallah – Hakim Ziyech – Youssef En-Nesyri – Abdessamad Ezzalzouli – Zakaria Aboukhlal – Sofiane Boufal – Walid Cheddira.