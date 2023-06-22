Mother, daughter in court over drugs in alcoholic beverages

A 43-year-old businesswoman who was nabbed with two plastic bottles of alcoholic beverages mixed with cannabis, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Gloria Baako was also nabbed with nine table tennis size cannabis with net weight of 201.42 grammes concealed in her handbag at Mallam Attah Market.

Gloria has been charged with two counts of unlawful control of narcotic drug.

With her in the dock was her daughter Abigail Lartey Lartiokor, a 21-year-old bartender and a student.

Abigail is being held for abetment of unlawful control of narcotic drugs.

The two accused persons have denied the various charges.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo has admitted them to bail in the sum of GHS50,000 each, with two sureties each.

The matter has been adjourned to July 17.

Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong said that the complainants are police officers stationed at Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Prosecution said the two accused persons resided at Newtown-Commando, Accra.

It said on February 2, 2023, at about 11:45 am, the complainant acting on intelligence arrested Abigail at a drinking spot at Mallam Atta market, Accra.

According to prosecution, during a search at the drinking spot, two plastic bottles with the inscription “Lime Cordial” containing alcoholic beverage popularly known as “Laka” and Nine tennis ball size of hard brownish substance, all suspected to be laced with narcotic drug.

Prosecution said when Abigail was interrogated, she confessed to the crime and mentioned Gloria, her mother as the owner of the exhibit.

It said Abigail therefore led the complainants to the residence of Gloria.

According to prosecution, Gloria mentioned one “Abodam” and Yaw at Mallam Atta Market as her suppliers.

Prosecution said the exhibits were forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Laboratory for analytical examination.

It said on February 28, 2023, the test report confirmed that the exhibits were Cannabis, a narcotic drug