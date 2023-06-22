Fire Service Training School Soars in Duayaw-Nkwanta

Progress Report Reveals Remarkable Developments

Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region is abuzz with excitement as construction work on the new Fire Service Training School reaches new heights. Kabore Company Limited, the construction firm overseeing the project, proudly announced that the school is already 50% complete, marking significant progress.

During a recent inspection visit by Dr.Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, it was revealed that the project, featuring dormitories for both genders, administration and classroom blocks, and a spacious dining hall, is swiftly approaching the roofing stage.

The construction endeavor has brought forth employment opportunities for a multitude of workers, including skilled individuals such as steel benders, carpenters, masons, and enthusiastic young locals who have been contributing to various aspects of the project. Their unwavering dedication shines through, even in the absence of the contractor on-site.

Dr. Prempeh, impressed by the remarkable progress achieved in just three months since the project’s commencement, extended her commendations to the contractors for their exceptional craftsmanship. Once the Fire Service Training School is completed, it will open doors for ambitious young men and women in the municipality and the wider Ahafo Region, providing them with an opportunity to join the esteemed Fire Service and combat the prevalent issue of youth unemployment.

As a Minister of State at the Office of the President and an integral member of the Interior Committee of Parliament,

Dr. Prempeh reiterates her commitment to bolstering security services within the constituency.

She has been actively supporting skill training initiatives and offering scholarships to empower the youth, ensuring they have access to higher education.

In addition to the Fire Service Training School, Dr. Prempeh also visited the site for the construction of a GHC3 million Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) Compound in Susuanho.

Led by Mr. Peter Kyeremeh, the Managing Director of PETMAT Construction Works, the project has completed its earthworks and is poised to begin actual construction soon. The state-of-the-art facility will provide accommodation for nurses and doctors, equipped with modern medical devices and equipment.

These transformative projects, expected to be completed within six months, herald a new era of progress, infrastructure development, and employment opportunities in the region.