Mothers Day Will be Fun with MTN FA Cup Festival At Sogakope – Wilson Arthur

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Mr. Wilson Arthur says the Semi-Finals of this year’s competition are special, and going to be exciting because they are being played during Mother’s Day celebrations.

He said the gate to the Red Bull AstroTurf will be free to all mothers and they are going to enjoy great sporting entertainment by the sponsors and the clubs.

The clubs set to battle this weekend are Nsoatreman FC, Bofoakwa Tano, Legon Cities, and defending champions Dreams FC.

Nsoatreman FC and Legon Cities will set the ball rolling when the two Premier League sides meet in the first semi-final on Saturday, May 11.

Later on Sunday, May 12, Dreams FC battles Bofoakwa Tano in the other semi-final match.

All two semi-final matches in the MTN FA Cup at Sogakope will be shown live on Max TV and Star Times.