Airport In Kumasi To Handle 800,000 Passengers Annually

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi to enhance Ghana’s air travel, with a glowing tribute to the late Asante King, whose memory has been honored.

Phase Two of the Kumasi Airport Project paves the way for the construction of a terminal building.

Also included in phase two are apron and runway extensions, totaling 2,300 meters, to accommodate B737-800 in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) aerodrome classifications.

It also comes with air traffic control, fire stations, and other ancillary facilities to complement the newly rehabilitated runway for airport operations.

The Airport in Kumasi, expected to commence full operation at the end of June, is anticipated to handle 800,000 passengers per annum and 200 passengers per hour, primarily from the middle and northern belt regions.

Domestic aviation services will be available to passengers in the Ashanti region and nearby areas.

It is regarded as one of the busiest international airports in the country.

The expansion project forms part of the multi-modal transportation system being developed by the government to enhance tourism in the Ashanti Region.

The expansion project at Kumasi International Airport is being carried out in two phases.

A $29m rehabilitation project was carried out under phase one by December 2014.

Aeronautical ground lighting systems were installed, and the existing runway was rehabilitated under the project.

Ground-breaking for the €66.35m ($75.23m) second phase of the expansion the Airport in Kumasi was held in November 2018.

President Akufo-Addo explained that the decision to name the facility after Nana Agyemang Prempeh I was not a difficult one to make, considering his indelible mark in the history of Asanteman.

“All followers and lovers of history will agree with me that Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh I played a pivotal role in the consolidation of the Asante Kingdom during his reign in the late 19th century,” the President noted.

He recounted how the late King faced significant challenges, including colonial encroachment and internal strife, but his leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping the destiny of the Asantes.

The President touted efforts by Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh to modernize and centralize the administration of the Asante Kingdom.

It was, therefore, not out of place to honor the memory of the great man for his enormous contribution to the development of the Kingdom.

President Akufo-Addo, said the commissioning of the facility demonstrated his government’s commitment to creating a gateway to act as a catalyst for economic development and strengthening international relations.

He said although the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a major blow to the project after he had cut the sod in 2018, the Government was resolute in seeing its completion.

“Indeed, Ghana’s position as a hub for regional international air travel will be enhanced even further by this development,” the President stated.

He expressed excitement over the relief the Prempeh I International Airport would bring to the many travelers and businesses in the Ashanti Region and beyond, who had to travel to Accra to catch international flights.

“The Airport will now serve as an important gateway, forging stronger economic ties, supporting international trade, tourism and promoting cultural exchange.”

The President was joined by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Keith Rowley, and the Minister of Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, among other ministers of State and Parliamentarians to commission the airport.

History of Kumasi Airport

The construction of Airport in Kumasi was approved in 1940, and operations started in 1943.

Airside operations at the airport were streamlined by the Ghanaian government with a series of development activities carried out on the runway between 1958 and 1959.

The airport underwent main renovations such as the installation of lights on the taxiway and extension of the runway southwards during the 1970s.

Further lighting system installation, runway extension, and construction of a new terminal building were completed by 1993 under a modernization project, which also involved the installation of VHF omni-directional range (VOR) and distance measuring equipment (DME).

The airport served as a military base until it was converted into a domestic airport in 1999. It was declared an international airport in 2003.