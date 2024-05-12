5 Remanded Over Alleged Murder Of 2 Police Officers

The tragedy involving the murder of two off-duty police officers at Block Factory, a suburb of East Trasacco in Accra, has shocked the nation.

In response to this heinous crime, the Achimota District Court has taken swift action by remanding five suspects arrested in connection with the incident.

The deceased officers, Lance Corporal Tasiga Ngapun, known as Isaac, and Constable Benjamin Tindam, were simply sitting in front of their home when the tragic incident occurred.

Now, five individuals stand accused of their murders: Mohammed Alhassan, Ginkor Abdulai Alhassan, Alex Apoh, Bright Nana Kwame Owusu, and Ganu Iddirsu.

These suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of murder.

During the court proceedings presided over by Mr. Prince Osei Owusu, the accused were not allowed to enter pleas.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Margaret Ofori Boadi, argued for the suspects to be remanded in custody, citing concerns about potential interference with police investigations and the seriousness of the charges.

In response, the defence counsel, Noble Adedawonu, requested bail for his clients, asserting that the charge sheet did not accurately reflect the facts and that they were prepared to prove their innocence at trial.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the matter to May 20, 2024, pending further investigations.

The prosecution alleges that on May 2, 2024, the accused conspired with others to commit the murders, highlighting the ongoing nature of the investigation into this tragic event.

As the nation mourns the loss of these dedicated officers, it is imperative that justice is served swiftly and fairly.

The actions of the court in remanding the suspects demonstrate a commitment to upholding the rule of law and holding accountable those responsible for such senseless acts of violence.