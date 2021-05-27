Daniel Akpablie, 25, a motor rider and Reuben Doh, 25, a farmer, have been remanded into prison custody by a Ho Circuit Court for robbery.

The Court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor remanded them to reappear on June 15, 2021 after they had pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

They were charged with two counts, including conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Agnes Ahiable, narrated to the court that the complainant (name withheld) is a student of Ho Technical University, while suspects are residents of Adaklu and Ho respectively.

She said on May 18, 2021, at about 2230 hours the suspects attacked the complainant and his other two friends, who were returning from the town to their hostel at a gun point.

The Prosecution said the complainant and his friends managed to run away, however, the complainant’s mobile phone XS Max iPhone valued Gh¢4,000.00 fell in the process.

Inspector Ahiable said when the complainant attempted to pick the phone, the suspects threatened to kill him so he bolted and Doh picked it up.

She said the incident was reported to the Police, and the Police acting upon intelligence arrested the duo at New Zongo, a suburb in Ho, when they were about selling a Techno Spark 5 mobile phone believed to be stolen.

Prosecution said during interrogation they admitted the offence.

Inspector Ahiable said Akpablie also led the Police to his house at Maryland where Police retrieved a single barrel gun used in committing the crime.