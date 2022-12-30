Mozambican plane makes forced landing

An aircraft with 120 people on board made a forced landing five minutes after taking off from Mozambique’s Maputo International Airport Thursday morning, local media O Pais reported.

The airplane from Mozambique’s national flag carrier, Linhas Aereas de Mocambique (LAM), lost power and speed due to the breakdown in the angle of attack in mid-flight, forcing the captain to make an emergency landing at the place where the plane took off, according to the report.

LAM’s Communication Officer Alfredo Cossa confirmed this near miss to Xinhua through a brief phone interview.

“When the plane took off, the pilot detected a technical problem and landed again. He landed safely following all airworthy procedures. We didn’t have any injuries or material damage,” Cossa said. Enditem