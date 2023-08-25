Mozambique health professionals suspend strike to return to work

The Medical Association of Mozambique has decided to suspend the strike that has dragged on for more than 30 days, claiming that the decision arises from the government’s openness to solving the problems of the sector.

Milton Tatita, the president of the association, said the health professionals will return to work Thursday and hope to see progress in negotiations by Oct. 2.

The government set up a team led by Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane Tuesday to negotiate with the doctors.

“On the basis of this progress, we have decided to give a vote of hope to this team that has been created and we are going to temporarily suspend our strike,” said Tatita Wednesday at a press conference in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

Tatita added that the idea of suspending the strike, which involved more than 2,000 professionals from all over the country, is to give the new negotiating team time and space to come up with positive answers to their demand that has to do with the payment of salaries under the state’s new salary scale in force.