French oil giant Total and the Mozambican government announced the creation of a Joint Task Force to strengthen security measures for the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which has been plagued by terrorist attacks for more than two years.

According to Total’s press release on Monday, the task force will ensure the security of the project’s activities against the armed insurgency in the region.

Taking into account the security situation in the province, the company’s priority is to guarantee the safety of the workers and will provide logistical support to the Joint Task Force, says the statement.

The statement adds that the Mozambican government is committed to staffing the Joint Task Force to act in accordance with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights.

“Recognizing the benefits that the Mozambique LNG project will bring to local communities, the country and all parties involved in the project, Total and the government of Mozambique are committed to ensuring continued progress towards the successful delivery of the project,” says the statement citing Ronan Bescond, Total’s director general in Mozambique.