MP for Bunkpurugu to commission 10 boreholes

The Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu constituency, Mr. Abed Bandim has undertaken a borehole project in his constituency in efforts to improve access to potable water in the area.

The 10 beneficiary communities include; Dung-Laar Gberuk, Jamfiok, Balinfiok, Fulani Kuan-Tojing, Kambatiak- Gbingbanmon.

The rest are, Tinkpang, Talikbiak-Gbankoni, Sanbiruk, Tusuk and Daaloor.

The project, which is expected to be completed by March this year, is in response to a request by the communities.

Mr. Bandim said access to clean water has been a big challenge in his constituency, hence the decision to use part of his common fund to drill boreholes.

He stated that access to quality water was a necessity and a move towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) six.

He assured the residents that he will keep working in their interest.

The assembly man for Konchiangberuk electoral area, Mr. Abraham Miarika commended the MP for the gesture, adding that “We are grateful to Hon Bandim for initiating this project. We have longed for potable water for years and to have him commence the construction in his first term is heartwarming.”

Mr. Miarika said residents of the Tusuk community had to walk long distances to get water from the river which was posing health threats to them.

“Indigenes numbering up to about 800 travel long miles to the river daily to get water which is shared with animals. We are glad this sad situation will soon be brought to an end” he said.