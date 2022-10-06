MP honours teachers in Adaklu

Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu, has described teachers as indispensable pillars, who bring out latent talents in children.

He said all professionals went through the incredible hands of teachers, who imbibed them with knowledge and skills to become what they are, adding “all credit goes to teachers for making us what we are today.”

Mr Agbodza said this in an address delivered on his behalf by Samuel Atormi Dorfe, Chairman of the Adaklu Constituency of the National Democratic Congress, at a ceremony to mark teachers day in Ho.

It was organised by the Ho District Ghana National Association of Teachers, which comprises teachers from Ho Municipal, Adaklu, Ho West and Agotime Ziope districts.

The day was instituted as part of the inter-governmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris that recognised the status of teachers with the International Labour Organization.

After the adoption of this recommendation, UNESCO declared October 5 every year as World Teachers’ Day.

Mr Agbodza said teachers needed to be motivated and resourced adequately to enable them to play their professional roles effectively and efficiently.

He encouraged the teachers to put in their maximum best even in these trying times, saying, “your joy and pride is to see your students holding responsible positions in future.”

He congratulated teachers, especially those who accepted postings to the rural communities, and urged people in such communities to motivate them to perform better.

He advised parents in the Adaklu district to invest their resources in their children, saying, “the best legacy you can bequeath your children is to give them the best education.”

Mr Julius Klu of Adaklu Waya Junior High School was adjudged the best teacher and was presented with a 43-inch flat screen television set, Ms Judith Anyigbavor, Adaklu Helekpe Primary School came second and took away a 40-inch flat screen television set whilst Mr. Besah Kloku came third and was given a 32-inch flat screen television set.

Mr. Stephen Gbodzor of Adaklu Torda Basic school and Mr. David Agbogah were both given a refrigerator each.

The items for the awardees were donated by Mr Agbodza.