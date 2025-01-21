MP Yusif Sulemana Appeals for Calm in Bole-Bamboi Amid Youth Unrest Over Ministerial Appointment

Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, has called for calm among the youth and residents of his constituency following recent protests over his exclusion from a ministerial nomination.

The unrest escalated when agitated youths burned tyres and damaged property at the house of former President John Dramani Mahama’s father.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 21, Sulemana reassured his constituents of his steadfast loyalty to President Mahama and affirmed his full confidence in the former president’s leadership and judgment. “As a loyal and devoted brother of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and a firm believer in his wisdom and experience, I wholeheartedly support his decisions,” he said, urging the people of Bole-Bamboi to continue backing Mahama’s “reset agenda.”

The MP emphasized that despite not being appointed to a ministerial role, he would remain committed to advocating for the concerns of his people. “I humbly urge all of you to support our brother in his pursuit of the reset agenda. I am confident that our concerns will be well-represented, regardless of the role H.E. will entrust to me,” he stated.

Sulemana also appealed for restraint and warned against actions that could lead to further unrest or damage the reputation of the constituency. “Please, do not take the law into your own hands or engage in actions that could bring embarrassment to us all,” he implored, reminding the youth to respect the rule of law.

In closing, Sulemana expressed his gratitude to the people of Bole-Bamboi for their understanding and cooperation during this challenging time, reaffirming his commitment to serve them regardless of the current political developments.

Download PDF