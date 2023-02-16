MPs condemn purported enskinment of rival chief for Bawku

Six Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Kusaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region have condemned the purpoted enskinment of a rival chief for Bawku by the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II.

The six are Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, MP for Zebilla; Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central; Mr Abanga Abdulai, MP for Binduri; Madam Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga, Madam Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, MP for Tempane and Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, MP for Garu.

A statement signed by the six MPs, which was read at a press conference at Parliament House in Accra by Mr Avoka, said the purpoted enskinment of a rival chief for Bawku was unacceptable and should not come from a person of the Nayiri’s stature.

“Such purpoted enskinment is null and avoid and will not be recognized by any institution under the 1992 Constitution,” Mr Avoka stated.

“The Government of Ghana must take every step to ensure the maintenance of peace and security and hold perpetrators of this criminal act accountable.

“Meanwhile the MPs for the area call on the people of Kusaug Traditional Area and its environs to remain calm and assure them that this unlawful conduct will not stand.”

Mr Avoka said the six MPs were watching closely the level of political will of the Government in respecting the constitution of Ghana and the right of the Kusasi people to rule over their own land.

He said the Zugrana, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, who is the Bawkunaba and President of the Kusaug Traditional Council remained the only recognized Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area as recognized by law.

Mr Avoka reiterated that the conduct of the Nayiri had the potential to aggravate the already precarious security situation in Bawku.