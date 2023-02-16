Musicians urged to use their talents for the Benefit of Humanity

The Right Rev. Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has called on musicians and others with such special talents to use them for the benefit of humanity.

He said God has endowed them with the rich talents, which should be used to heal the sick, encourage and revive those on the verge of giving up in life, comfort the broken in spirit and to foster unity among others even in the difficult times that the nation and the world is going through.

The Rt. Rev. Dzomeku made the appeal when the leadership of the Tema Presbytery of the Church presented Mr. Richmond Mawuenyegah Ndor, and the SKY MRN Music, winners of the “The Best Pianist and Art Music Composer of the Year” category of the Ghana Leadership Awards 2022 held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra recently to the Executive of the Church at the Head Office in Accra.

The Moderator expressed the GEC’s gratitude to God for uplifting one of its members and his team to receive such a prestigious national honour. He pledged the church’s support in diverse ways to ensure that he and his team would make the needed impact on humanity.

He was hopeful that, through dedication, focus, and reliance on God, Ndor and his team would be known beyond the shores of Ghana.

Mr. Ndor, who is a member of the Global Evangelical Church, Ashaiman Ebenezer Congregation, on behalf of his team expressed gratitude to God for the recognition given to them.

He said that through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit of God, he had composed over one thousand songs that addressed the varied needs of humanity.

The National Award Winner said, “the SKY MRN MUSIC has been pushing boundaries in the music industry for years, creating unique sounds and compositions that have earned him and his team international recognition.”

He is hopeful to be a source of inspiration to all aspiring musicians to remain resolute and solely depend on God who will reward their efforts one day.

Mr. Ndor later presented his Award to the Executive and led his Choir to thrill the gathering.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by Rev. Dr. Yohanes Ahiabu, Synod Clerk of the GEC, Rev. L. T. K. Ganyo, the Tema Presbytery Chairman and some of his Executives, Mrs. Augusta Gbartey, the Tema Presbytery Female Presbyter on the Synod Committee, Rev. Martin Atsaglih, the Parish Pastor, some Members of the Ebenezer congregation and some Head Office Staff.