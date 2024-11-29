MTN Group Launches 5G Networks in Benin and Republic of Congo

MTN Group has officially launched 5G networks in Benin and the Republic of Congo, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions and improve connectivity across Africa.

This launch underscores MTN’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to support innovation, economic growth, and social progress across the continent.

The deployment of 5G in these two nations is a transformative step that promises to enhance internet speeds, reduce latency, and increase network reliability. This advancement is expected to revolutionize sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship, creating new opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive. MTN views 5G as a critical enabler of digital and financial inclusion, particularly in underserved areas, ensuring that more people can access essential services and opportunities.

Mazen Mroue, MTN Group’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, highlighted the significance of this milestone, calling the 5G launch in Benin and Congo-Brazzaville a “game-changer.” He said, “The launch of 5G underscores MTN’s role in shaping Africa’s digital future. It is not just a technological leap—it is the foundation for innovation, economic growth, and the creation of new opportunities. We are excited to support the development of a connected, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.”

MTN’s 5G journey began in June 2020 with its first commercial launch in South Africa. Since then, the company has expanded its 5G footprint to include Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and now Benin and Congo-Brazzaville. Trials are also underway in South Sudan. In 2023 alone, MTN rolled out 2,251 5G sites, with an additional 829 sites introduced in the first half of 2024, further solidifying the company’s commitment to expanding its 5G network across the continent.

The introduction of 5G in Benin and Congo-Brazzaville is expected to lay the groundwork for emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and smart city solutions. These technologies will drive efficiencies and unlock new opportunities across various industries, benefiting local economies and communities.

MTN is focused on securing the necessary spectrum and licenses to expand its 5G network further, aiming to bring the transformative power of this technology to more African countries. As part of its broader strategy, MTN is committed to creating shared value, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth across the continent.

The commercial launch of 5G in Benin and Congo-Brazzaville further solidifies MTN’s leadership in the digital transformation of Africa and reinforces its dedication to building a connected and inclusive future for all. As the company continues to expand its 5G infrastructure, it remains focused on enabling Africa’s progress through connectivity and innovation.