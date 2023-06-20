MTN Invitational Golf at Sakumono on Saturday

About 100 golfers have been invited from the various golf clubs from the country to participate in this year’s MTN Invitational Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in Accra.

Clubs invited to participate include Achimota, Tema, Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, Bok Nam Kim, Tafo and Tarkwa.

The Theme for the competition is: Our Customer, Our Priority.

According to MTN sources, fantastic prizes will be awarded to winners of the various categories of the event and outstanding golfers.

MTN Invitational Golf Tournament gives the company and the golfers the opportunity not to only play golf but also to strengthen relationship and exchange ideas whilst fostering collaborations.