MTN partners with Accenture, Genesys for enhanced customer experience

MTN, Africa’s leading telco, is elevating customer experience through a transformative partnership with global consulting firm Accenture and customer experience solutions provider Genesys.

A statement from MTN said this initiative aims to redefine customer care for MTN’s subscribers by leveraging cloud-native solutions and advanced AI capabilities to drive customer-centric innovation and operational excellence.

The Genesys Cloud CX platform, a pivotal component of this transformative programme, is engineered with cutting-edge AI capabilities. It incorporates natural language processing to understand customer queries more intuitively and machine learning algorithms to adapt and improve over time. These advanced technologies work in tandem to provide real-time insights and analytics that are invaluable for decision-making.

For MTN’s expansive network of thousands of agents, this means the ability to offer a service that is not just efficient but also highly personalized. The platform’s AI-driven analytics allow agents to understand customer behaviour and preferences and tailor interactions to individual needs. This level of customization significantly enhances customer satisfaction and fosters loyalty, setting a new standard for customer engagement in the telecommunications industry.

“As we navigate the complexities of a digital world, this transition to a leading-edge cloud-native Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solution serves as a cornerstone for reimagining customer care,” says MTN’s Group Chief Information Officer, Nikos Angelopoulos. “Our collaboration with Accenture and Genesys produced a scalable and adaptable solution that empowers our agents to better serve customers and positions us for long-term growth and operational efficiency.”

Cornelia van Heerden, Executive Customer Experience Operations for MTN South Africa, adds, “We aim to go beyond resolving queries to becoming a trusted partner in our customers’ digital journeys, offering a seamless experience across multiple touchpoints.”

Over the past year, MTN Operating Companies in several countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, and Uganda, have successfully transitioned to the Genesys Cloud CX platform. “This initiative is a testament to our resolve to adapt and grow with our customers, proactively meeting their ever-changing needs,” says Enzo Scarcella, MTN’s Group Chief Consumer Officer.

In South Africa alone, the transformation has yielded a 40% year-on-year reduction in call volume, demonstrating the initiative’s immediate impact on operational excellence. “Digital transformation is not just about adopting new technology; it’s about unlocking new ways to add value to our customers and our business. Our collaboration with industry leaders Accenture and Genesys underscores our commitment to delivering world-class service and operational results,” Angelopoulos adds.

Commenting on MTN’s ongoing technology revolution, Nitesh Singh, Accenture Africa’s CMT Lead, says, “We are proud to partner with MTN and bring our breadth of technological and business capabilities through the Genesys platform to reimagine the customer service offering. We have assisted MTN Group to create value through intelligent decision-making in a competitive business environment by optimizing costs and building resilient, elastic cloud technology.”

Genesys Account Director (Africa), Luisa Coetzee, concludes, “Genesys is pleased to partner with MTN Group in their customer experience transformation journey, collaborating with the different opcos to orchestrate personalized and empathetic experiences for their customer’s unique needs and meeting them where they are. The Genesys Cloud platform enables us to deliver value for all as it is architected to promote better Employee (EX) and Customer (CX) Experiences.”