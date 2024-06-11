MTN to establish container-based e-learning libraries for Aburi Presby Secondary Technical School

The atmosphere was vibrant and full of anticipation as Stephen Blewett, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, along with a team of spirited MTN Ghana employee volunteers, visited Presbyterian Senior High Technical School in Aburi for the groundbreaking ceremony for a series of projects initiated as part of the annual “30 Days Of Y’ello Care” campaign.

This year, to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of MTN’s operations, the 21 Days of Y’ello Care has been extended to 30 Days.

In line with the theme: “Education for rural and remote communities,” MTN Ghana employee volunteers will implement a specialized program called “Quench and Connect.” Volunteers will assist in drilling digital boreholes in schools experiencing water shortages, enabling students to concentrate on their studies.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Stephen Blewett, speaking at the event noted that MTN employee volunteers will also establish container-based e-learning libraries equipped with computers, internet access, textbooks, storybooks, and supplementary reading materials to improve teaching and learning.

According to him, the initiatives also comprise data education and digital literacy workshops for both students and teachers. These projects aim to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in the selected schools nationwide.

Another creative project the MTN employees will be working on are, the setting up of smart farms which will be irrigated by the boreholes with smart devices to support irrigation.

“With the 2024 edition of the 30 Days of Y’ello Care campaign, we seek to provide modern amenities and educational facilities in line with our digital focus to bring innovation to the doorstep of these deprived schools. This will help demonstrate the limitless boundaries of technology and the opportunities it presents,” he added.

Mr. Stephen Blewett highlighted that MTN is focused on creating a more equitable educational landscape where every student has the opportunity to benefit from digital learning and modern educational resources, thereby fostering a brighter future for all.

Mr. Stephen Blewett encouraged the students to foster a strong belief in their own potential and to set ambitious goals for themselves.

Stressing that, by cultivating self-belief and working diligently, they could achieve significant success and contribute meaningfully to their communities and the nation as a whole.

Mrs. Joyce Appiah, the Headmistress of Aburi Presbyterian Secondary Technical School, expressed her delight and commended MTN Ghana for including her school in the program.

Mrs. Joyce Appiah emphasized that the support provided by MTN Ghana would significantly enhance the quality of teaching and learning at the school.

She elaborated that the new resources and initiatives would not only equip students with modern skills and knowledge but also improve the overall educational environment. This, she noted, would lead to a more engaging and effective learning experience, better-preparing students for future challenges and opportunities.

“We are happy to have you and your workers and pledge to give our very best in all 30 days of the Y’ello Care activities which will benefit the school immensely by providing us with more computers, more potable water, digital literacy lessons, nutritious meals, and restrooms,” she stated.

Mr. Sam Asmah, the Project Coordinator for Npontu, also seized the opportunity to highlight the significance of the Ghana Knowledge and Skills Bank (GKSB.gov.gh), a knowledge-based portal designed to offer Ghanaians access to valuable resources in education and skills development. He encouraged the students to utilize this platform as a tool to enhance their studies and expand their knowledge.

MTN Y’ello Care is an annual employee volunteerism program across the MTN Group, allowing staff to participate in community development projects in countries where MTN operates.

The initiative, which was started in 2007, has made a significant impact on millions of people and hundreds of communities across the continent. At the end of the program, the country with the most impactful projects wins a prize of $100,000 to be reinvested in community projects.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh