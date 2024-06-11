Bolt upgrades driver safety by introducing rider verification tests

Bolt is proud to announce that it’s testing its new rider verification feature to upgrade driver safety. This is part of Bolt’s ongoing investment in safety features on its platform, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to driver safety and enhancing driver-rider trust. This in-app feature is designed to bolster driver safety by implementing a stringent verification process for new riders joining the Bolt platform.

As part of this in-app feature, new riders to the platform will be asked to take a selfie before they are able to place a ride-hailing order. For the selfie to be valid, it needs to be an authentic picture of a physically present person, with the face clearly visible. The rider will not be able to place a ride-hailing order if their selfie is not valid. The rider must also upload an identification document, which Bolt will check against the selfie. The validation process takes a couple of minutes, and riders only have to take a selfie the first time they place an order. This feature will be tested in Nigeria, and requires the latest version of the app to use.

Henry Whyte, Acting Country Manager, Bolt Ghana said: “At Bolt, we know from our 150M+ customers and network of 3.5 million fleet, driver and courier partners that feeling safe is a critical part of a high-quality ride-hailing experience. That’s why safety is our top priority, and rider verification is the newest feature we’re testing dedicated to upgrading driver safety. It’s part of our ongoing investment in new products, features, and our dedicated in-house specially trained safety team, to ensure that we can continue to improve the safety ecosystem of the Bolt app.”

This is the latest safety feature announced by Bolt, with the tests joining a suite of existing driver safety features. Existing driver safety features include an emergency response service integrated into the app. When activated, this service shares the driver’s details and location

with AA’s 24/7 contact centre and then deploys private security and emergency services immediately. Lastly, an audio recording feature that allows drivers to trigger an in-app audio recording if they ever feel uncomfortable during a ride. Recordings are encrypted and stored on the recorder’s device for 24 hours. Neither driver nor passenger is able to access the recording for any other purpose than to attach it to a Customer Support case. If the encrypted recording is not submitted to the Bolt Customer Support team, it is deleted within 24 hours.

The testing of the Rider Verification feature represents a pivotal step in Bolt’s ongoing efforts to continually enhance safety measures on its platform. Passengers are encouraged to update their Bolt app to the latest version to access this feature and contribute to the collective goal of creating a safer ridesharing environment.