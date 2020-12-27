MTN Ghana Foundation has welcomed 12 babies born on Christmas day with hampers at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

The hampers, containing blankets, diapers, towels, toiletries, clothes and other baby essentials were presented to the mothers to put smiles on their faces at Christmas.

Mr Richard Asamane, the Territory Sales Controller for Upper East Region, who presented the hampers, said they formed part of the numerous charity activities MTN Ghana embarked on to make live comfortable for people within its catchment areas.

He said the gesture would be extended to selected hospitals across the country.

“Christmas is a season of giving and we at MTN would always want to give to brighten lives,” he said.

Josephine Ayamga, a Staff Midwife on duty, commended MTN Ghana for the gesture and said the 12 deliveries comprised five males and seven females.

Six were normal deliveries while six went through caesarean section, she added.