MUSIGA elections rescheduled to February 23

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has announced Wednesday, February 23, 2022, as the new date for the election of new executives.

The elections, originally scheduled for January 12, 2022, was postponed indefinitely by the National Elections Committee (NEC) of the Union.

According to the NEC, the postponement of the election was to enable the Union to put in place adequate measures to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Mr. Peter Marfo, Chairman of the NEC of MUSIGA, who disclosed this in an interview with the GNA Entertainment, said the decision was arrived at after a NEC meeting on January 14, 2022.

He said the new date would also give the Union ample time to resolve all its outstanding issues to pave the way for a smooth electioneering process.

Mr. Marfo explained that the election would be held at both the regional and national level with results expected on the same day.

Contesting for President of the Union are, Mr. Bessa Simons (Acting MUSIGA President), Madam Deborah Freeman (General Secretary of MUSIGA), and Ras Caleb Appiah Levi (Greater Accra Regional Chairman for MUSIGA).