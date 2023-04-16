N/R: Two children’s homes receive assorted items

Two children’s homes in the Northern Region have received assorted items including food products for the upkeep of the children.

They were Anfaani Children’s Home in Tamale, and Nazareth Home for God’s Children at Sang in the Mion District.

The Nazareth Home for God’s Children received four cartons of assorted drinks, four rolls of toiletries, a gallon of parazone, a bag of baby clothes and a pack of baby diaper while the Anfaani Children’s Home received six packs of baby wipes, one gallon of parazone, a bucket of omo washing powder, a bag of baby clothes and toys.

Caring for the Vulnerable, an NGO, donated the items to the two facilities as part of its effort to support vulnerable children in the country.

Mr Nasiru Gariba, Deputy Director, Caring for the Vulnerable, who visited the two facilities, and presented the items to the representatives of the two facilities, said it was to ensure that vulnerable children had access to basic necessities to support their growth.

He said the visit was also to help assess the challenges confronting the facilities to strategise on ways to ameliorate them.

He gave the assurance that the organisation would continue to identify and support vulnerable children across the country while soliciting for avenues that best safeguarded their rights and safety.

Reverend Sister Stan Terese Mario Mumuni, Manager of the Nazareth Home for God’s Children commended Caring for the Vulnerable for the kind gesture saying, “It will go a long way to inspire and comfort the children.”

She said the facility was currently confronted with various challenges including water shortage, learning materials, feeding and medical bills for some of the children.

She appealed to government and other benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the facility.

Mr Abdul Rahman Lamin, Manager of Anfaani Children’s Home also lauded the organisation’s benevolence saying, “This donation has come at the right time because the Home at the moment badly needs these items to thrive.”

The Nazareth Home for God’s Children currently has 105 vulnerable children while Anfaani Children Home currently has12 children.