Namibia announces regulations for grain imports from Angola amid drought concerns

In response to an impending drought that threatens crop yields in Namibia, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform on Monday unveiled measures to regulate the import of pearl millet grains and beans from Angola through the Oshikango border post.

Executive Director Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata said in a statement that the move aims to secure a stable supply of these essential food products during challenging agricultural conditions.

The ministry’s announcement entails a set of regulations tailored to small-scale importers, which will enable the controlled importation of agronomic products, specifically grains, into Namibia.

Import activities will be permitted during open border periods but restricted during close border periods, Nghituwamata said, adding that small-scale importers can bring in quantities ranging from 250 kg (5 bags of 50 kg) to 500 kg (10 bags of 50 kg) of agronomic products per person per month for commercial use, while a maximum of 200 kg (4 bags of 50 kg) per person per month will be allowed for personal use.

The ministry stressed the need for imported mahangu (pearl millet) grains and beans to meet specific standards, which include being new grain harvests, and free from pests, disease, debris, and soil, while physical inspections will be conducted at the point of entry to ensure compliance.

Namibia’s food security is under threat due to widespread crop failures in the 2022/2023 season. Many crop farmers experienced significant losses, leading to depleted household harvests and increased reliance on markets and drought relief.