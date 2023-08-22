Russia’s Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft after undocking from the ISS

Russia’s Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft left the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday morning and sank in a non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

“Today, Progress MS-22 was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and disintegrated. The unburned elements of the ship’s structure fell into a non-navigable area of the southern part of the Pacific Ocean,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

The spacecraft was undocked from the ISS service module Zvezda at 2:50 a.m. Moscow time (2350 GMT Sunday), and the braking engines were fired at 5:58 a.m. Moscow time (0258 GMT).

Progress MS-22 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Feb. 9 by a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and delivered more than 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS two days later. With the help of its engines, it carried out seven orbit corrections of the station.

A new cargo ship, Progress MS-24, will arrive at the freed place on the module Zvezda in four days. Progress MS-23, which arrived on May 24, remains part of the ISS.