Namibia’s coach James Britz on Thursday called up 55 players in a training camp ahead of the 2020 COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Championship scheduled for Dec. 3 to 13 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Britz announced that the training camp will commence on Friday morning in Windhoek and the final team will be trimmed off before they travel.

Namibia are in Group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Malawi, and Comoros Islands, while the three-team Group C is made up of Angola, Eswatini, and Botswana.

Britz said Namibia will open their campaign against Zambia on Dec. 4, then lock horns with Malawi on Dec. 7, and then face the Comoros Island on Dec. 9.

The COSAFA Under-20 Championship is an annual tournament for teams from Southern Africa organized by COSAFA.