The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been given the nod to continue serving as Ghana’s President for the next four years.

Nana Akufo-Addo who led the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls obtained 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% while flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama placed second garnering 6,214,889 which represents 49.36% of the total ballots cast.

This was announced by the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, Jean Mensa, today, December 9, 2020.

She said the figures exclude results from the Techiman South constituency.

The two candidates competed against each other for the first time in 2012, which was won by John Mahama.

Nana Akufo-Addo also defeated John Mahama in the 2016 general elections.

This will, however, be the last time Nana Akufo-Addo will be facing off Mahama in an election, given that the former will be ineligible to contest in another election, having served two terms.

In all, 12 presidential candidates contested in the 2020 polls.

So far, the GCPP’s Henry Herbert Lartey and LPG’s Kofi Akpaloo have all called President Nana Akufo-Addo to congratulate him for his victory.

17 million voters

Over 17 million persons were registered to vote in this election, in over 38, 000 polling stations across the 275 constituencies.

Nana Akufo-Addo comes from a rich political heritage with three of the iconic Big Six, the founding fathers of Ghana, being his relatives.

They were J. B. Danquah, his grand-uncle; William Ofori-Atta, his uncle and Edward Akufo-Addo, the third Chief Justice of Ghana and later the ceremonial President of the Republic from 1969 to 1972 as his father.

Nana Akufo-Addo, aged 76, has already served Ghana as Attorney General and then as Foreign Minister in the John Kufuor-led NPP government.

Prior to holding these positions, he worked as a lawyer in France and served as Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa South Constituency in Eastern Region between 1996 and 2008.

Nana Akufo-Addo is also noted to be the President who introduced free Senior High School for both boarding and day students, One village one dam, one district one factory, among others.

The Akufo-Addo government insists that it inherited an ailing economy from the NDC government and turned it around, putting it on a better trajectory.