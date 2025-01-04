Nana Kwame Bediako Donates GH¢50k to Kantamanto Fire Victims

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Movement, has stepped forward to offer significant support to the victims of the recent devastating fire at Kantamanto Market in Accra.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, Bediako visited the scene of the disaster and pledged his commitment to helping the affected traders rebuild their livelihoods.

Bediako, who witnessed the scale of the destruction firsthand, made an immediate financial contribution of GH¢50,000. However, he emphasized that his support would extend beyond just monetary aid. “What I have started is to raise funds for them. I came here with GH¢50,000 as a token, and we will work together to rebuild the market,” he told the press at the site of the fire.

He also called on all Ghanaians to join the relief efforts, urging citizens to contribute in whatever way they can to assist the traders who lost their businesses in the blaze. “Ghanaians, I plead with you, whatever you have, bring it and let’s support the traders who were affected by the fire,” Bediako appealed.

Despite the devastating impact of the fire, some traders have already begun preparing the site for the reconstruction of their shops, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. Their determination to rebuild has been met with solidarity from Bediako and others, showing the strength of community spirit in times of crisis.

Bediako’s gesture has been met with praise from various quarters, with many expressing hope that such acts of kindness will inspire others to contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts. The disaster has underscored the importance of collective action as the community comes together to rebuild not only the market but also the lives of those affected.