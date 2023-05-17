Nana Owiredu Wadie I commissions Sports Complex

Nana Owiredu Wadie I with support from the Ghana Tennis Federation led by the President Isaac Aboagye Duah and the Vice President, Kwame Gjangba on Saturday, commissioned a sports complex at Kwahu- Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

The ultra-modern sports facility is aimed at growing talent in Kwahu-Nkwatia and the country at large. It is also to foster lifelong friendships, create lasting memories and mark a significant improvement in tennis in Kwahu-Nkwatia.

The sports facility was funded by Nana Owiredu Wadie I.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony held at the Nana Owiredu Wadie I Sports Complex, Nana Owiredu Wadie I indicated that the commissioning of the edifice is to help the community in the development of more talent in the Kwahu-Nkwatia.

The President of the Ghana Tennis Federation Isaac Aboagye Duah said, as President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, it gives him great pleasure to see tennis growing in popularity and gaining prominence as one of the most beloved sports in our country. The commissioning of this court and the tournament being played on it are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in promoting tennis at the grassroots level.

Today, we celebrate not just the opening of a new court, but also the potential it holds to inspire and transform lives. Thank you, Nana Owiredu Wadie 1.

Finally, let me express my hope that this new court will be a source of inspiration and encouragement for everyone who loves tennis. May it be a space where future champions can hone their skills, where communities can come together supporting their players, and where tennis can continue to flourish and grow. This can serve as the camping base for our national teams before they embark on national assignments.

Dignitaries present for the inauguration ceremony were, Nana Owiredu Wadie I the paramount chief of Kwahu, Opanyin Nana Owiredu Wadie, President and Vice of Ghana Tennis Federation: Isaac Aboagye Duah and Kwame Gjangba, the chairman of Koforidua Sports Club Mr. John Afful, Mr. Mr. Adjei Darko the father of former national tennis star Henry Adjei Darko, Ghana Wheelchair Tennis. Coordinator Mr. Henry Larbi who doubles as the managing director of Kabaka Foundation.

The event attracted the tennis fraternity from Koforidua Sports Club, Legacy Tennis Club from Accra, 4 Garrison Tennis Club and Tesano Sports Club

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh