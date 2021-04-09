Mr John Domici Dadzie, the National Ace Walker, is to embark on 36 hours walk to raise awareness on the need to buy made in Ghana goods.

The walk, is on the theme, “Ghana Beyond Aid, Sustainable Manufacturing, The Key To Sustainable Development”.

Mr Dadzie in an interview with the GNA disclosed that in order to support the President’s agenda of a “Ghana Beyond Aid”, it would be imperative for Ghana to go back to the era of industrialization, so as to make maximum use of raw materials that were locally produced through local manufacturing for maximum benefits.

He said industries must begin liasing with technical and vocational schools for production purposes.

He called on the government to take steps in transitioning both state and private owned industries from raw material handlers to finished goods producers.

Mr. Dadzie stressed the need for a peaceful atmosphere to attract investors to Ghana, which would in turn boost industrialization of the economy.

He urged Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana goods and make a conscious effort to promote Ghana made products globally.

The Ace Walker also appealed to local producers to make their products affordable for the average Ghanaian, adding that, the industrialization agenda must be the concern of all.

According to Mr Dadzie, the walk would be accompanied by an information service van to educate the populace on the theme.

The National Ace Walker is therefore appealing to corporate institutions for sponsorship and collaboration for a successful campaign.

Ghana’s National Ace Walker has trekked across several towns, villages, and cities to raise awareness on issues like HIV/ Aids, Peaceful elections and road and fire safety.

Ever since the Head of State Award Scheme introduced Dadzie to walking in 2004, he has kept walking and never looked back.

Over his eleven years walking career, he has covered a total distance of 6,567 kilometers in official walks.

This includes walking from Sekondi to Accra, a trip that covered a route distance of 252 kilometers on foot.