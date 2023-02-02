National Director of Youth For Christ calls for support for Ministry’s activities

The National Director of Youth For Christ (YFC) Ghana, Mr. Jackson Fiifi Mensah has called for adequate funding and logistics for the smooth operations of the Ministry.

He mentioned among others a training centre building project at Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region and a school building project at Ho in the Volta Region which needs urgent completion to kick start programmes and operations.

Mr. Jackson Mensah was speaking at the 55th anniversary celebration and thanksgiving service of YFC under the theme, “Forget not all His Benefits”, Psalm 103:2b at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Youth for Christ is a worldwide Christian movement motivated by faith in Jesus Christ to share the Good News of God to young people and work also with the youth around the world.

It seeks to empower and raise up lifelong followers of Jesus who are characterized by their Christian virtues and values and the zeal to embark on evangelism and the commitment to support social intervention programmes.

According to him, YFC was instuted in Ghana in 1967 by a Nigerian named Mr. Orlando Tempest and started as a fellowship group and held also periodic Christian engagements and ministries in various schools and created avenues and platforms for young people to have an encounter with the Lord as well as share the Gospel.

Throwing more light on key activities of YFC, the National Director said the Ministry organises training programmes for church leaders, youth groups as well as prefects of basic schools and explained that the primary aim is to empower and inculcate into them Christian values to enable them serve as Christ served the disciples.

Touching on school/community club ministry, he said in 2022, 19,000 students in the Junior High school (JHS) were evangelized and 4,460 accepted Christ, adding that YFC currently have an average of 12 community clubs and 10 school clubs.

On social interventions, Mr. Mensah said as part of the Ministry’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it has donated assorted items such as books, foodstuffs, technical tools, medical and sports equipments, household materials to orphanages, health institutions, schools, families, volunteers, prison service among others.

Turning the spotlight on some YFC Ministry achievements from 2017 to 2022, he hinted that it has successfully relaunched the YFC Ministry in three regions namely Paga in the Upper East Region, Sunyani-Brong Ahafo and Ho in the Volta Region respectively.

“Nineteen thousand (19,000) young people in the basic schools in Accra, Tema, Ho, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Koforidua and Paga were reached with the Gospel”, he said, adding that Four thousand, four hundred and sixty (4,460) of the young people accepted Christ as their Lord and Personal Saviour and have committed to follow Christ” he added.

Report by Ben LARYEA