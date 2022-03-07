National President and Secretary for UTAG on Whether Students should go back to School on Tuesday or not

In a phone conversation on Sunday evening March 6, 2022, with Isaac Donkor of the Distinguishedpress, the two top National Executives of UTAG made it clear that until their meeting with the UTAG members on Tuesday the temporary Suspension of the Strike which was announced two weeks ago Still holds.

The national President for UTAG, Professor Solomon Nonoo , when asked a question about the updates of the UTAG strike and their response to the Fair Wages and Salary Commission’s press release stating there have been a peaceful resolution between UTAG and the government. Replied that,

“Unfortunately I can only give you an update concerning our strike after a meeting with our members on Tuesday…,but I think the fair wages and salary commission is the best to answer questions concerning their communiqué because I am not a signatory to that.

He again said that nobody has asked the student to go home because the students are already in school, which was his answer to the question, should students go to school on Tuesday?

“But the students are still in School, nobody have asked them to go home, they are still in School”.

The national Secretary for UTAG, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor also emphasized that until they say anything otherwise the suspension of their Strike as announced two weeks ago still holds so students have nothing to worry about. That was a his reply to a question on whether Students should expect their lecturers in the lecture halls on Tuesday.

“UTAG announced a suspended of our strike and we have resumed and already in the lecture halls so until otherwise, we are still in the lecture halls so there is nothing to worry about”. He replied.

This conversations was intended to find out the recent development on their meetings with the government to know whether they will go back to the strike or they have suspended the strike permanently as stated in their release dated 21st of February, 2022, which states, if the government fail to meet their demands after two weeks they will go back to the strike.

As it stands any updates concerning their strike will be communicated to the general public after their Tuesday meeting.

By: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished)// student, Ghana institute of journalism.

Fb: @distinguishedpress