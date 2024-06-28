National Super Middleweight Title Fight: Baubali vs. Soldier Boxer

The Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra is poised for an electrifying showdown as Ernest Akushey, known as ‘Baubali’ from Chorkor’s Wadada Gym, prepares to take on Elvis Ahorgah, dubbed ‘Soldier Boxer’ from Fit Square Gym in Kokomlemle, for the coveted National Super Middleweight Title.

Akushey, 31, has an impressive undefeated record of 6-0-0, while Ahorgah, 23, has a solid 11-2-0 record. Both fighters have stepped onto the scales, with Ahorgah tipping the scales at 167.7 lbs and Akushey at 166.6 lbs.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating this event, which is expected to be a sell-out. The surge in media coverage and promotional activities reflects the high stakes and widespread interest in this match-up.

Abraham Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, has a message for all fans. He urges everyone to maintain decorum and sportsmanship during the event, scheduled for Saturday. Let’s all remember to respect the athletes and each other, making this a memorable and enjoyable event for all.

Tickets, priced at 50 GHS for Popular Stand and 100 GHS for Ring Side, are available via dialling 713003#, ensuring widespread accessibility for boxing enthusiasts.

But that’s not all. The event will also feature a lineup of additional compelling matches, including Freezy Mcbones against Ibrahim Labaran, alongside performances by famous musicians. This guarantees an evening of not just sports, but also entertainment, making it a must-attend event for all.

Stay tuned as Baubali and Soldier Boxer prepare to showcase their skills and determination in pursuit of boxing glory at this highly anticipated championship event.