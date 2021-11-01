NCCE calls for revival of neighbourhood watchdog committees

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is advocating the revival of neighbourhood watchdog committees as part of efforts to improve security in communities.

Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Wiredu, the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Director of the Commission, who made the call, said adequate security at the community level was as important as the security of the State.

He said strengthening security at the local level could reflect in the national security architecture and stressed the need for stakeholders to take steps to revive dormant watchdog committees across the country.

He was speaking at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting on violent extremism organised by the NCCE in collaboration with the National Security Ministry.

The meeting formed part of a campaign to promote national cohesion and peaceful co-existence across the country.

Mr Wiredu said prioritising personal security was the best form of security and urged communities to revive and adequately resource watchdog committees to help bring down crime.

This, he said, was the way to go since the Police could not be everywhere to provide the needed security for citizens.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Owusu Ansah, the Abuakwa Divisional Police Commander, advised the public, especially religious and other social groups, to seek police protection when organising public events.

He said mass gatherings could be fertile grounds for extremists to strike, saying that the vulnerability of participants of such gatherings could be exploited by terrorists as being witnessed in other neighbouring countries.

He, therefore, called for the cooperation of the public to enhance police intelligence gathering in the interest of public safety.

Participants at the meeting, including representatives of political parties, faith-based organisations, youth groups and persons with disabilities, applauded the NCCE for the initiative and urged the Commission to extend it to local communities.