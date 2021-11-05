NCCE urges political parties to let peace prevail

Mr Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, the Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to political party leaders, agents, actors and assigns to help sustain the prevailing peace in the country.

He said the prevailing peace could only be sustained if political elites based their conversations on issues rather than insults and name-calling.

He said they needed to be tolerant, patient, fair and respect each other’s fundamental human rights, among others since those were factors that ensure peaceful co-existence in our homes, schools, institutions, communities and the nation as a whole.

Mr Agbesi-Latsu said these at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting organised by NCCE with support from the Ministry of National Security at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the IPDC meetings aimed at reawakening dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders on the collective responsibility of ensuring peaceful co-existence as a cornerstone of national cohesion.

The District Director said the meeting also aimed at deepening the existing collaboration between the NCCE, political parties, the youth, security agencies, chiefs, civil society and community leaders as important stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in Ghana.

He said, “if we are to have peace on earth [then] our loyalties must transcend our race, our tribe, our class, and our nation; and this means we must develop a world perspective.”

Rev. Fr. Daniel Lenwah, the Headmaster of Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School, said Ghana needed peace to develop.

He said politicians were the cause of all confusions in Ghana, adding politics was about development and no conflicts.

Rev. Fr. Lenwah, who delivered a paper on “National cohesion and peaceful co-existence as an important aspect of national development,” urged them to build on issues but not personality so that together we live in peace.

The man of God said political leaders must aim at providing the necessities to the citizenry as politics was about problem-solving.

He said Ghanaians must cherish their value and attitude as attitudes are souls in human beings.

Rev. Fr. Lenwah said they needed to control their attitudes by thinking positively and acting positively if we wanted to progress as a nation.

He said they must acknowledge every tribe in Ghana and inter-marry to create and build a peaceful country.

Mr Stephen Mensah, the Jasikan District Director of NCCE, called on participants to be security conscious by reporting suspicious characters to the security agencies for action.

Mr Mensah, who represented the Oti Acting Regional Director of NCCE, Mr Robert Nana Boame said conflicts and terrorist attacks on Ghana’s neighbouring countries and research conducted by the Commission had informed its sensitisation on peace and national cohesion.

Mr Eric Arthur Fynn, the Kadjebi District Director of Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, called on Ghanaians not to discriminate based on race, gender, socio-economic or political affiliations.

Mr Fynn said the 1992 Constitution of Ghana frowned on those acts.

Mr Samuel Adjei, a representative from Ghana Immigration Service, charged the participants to help them to protect the country by reporting those who used unapproved routes to enter it.

Mr Adjei called on them to be vigilant by reporting suspicious characters to the lawful agencies since Ghana was not immune to terrorist attacks.

The political parties present, including NDC, NPP, NDP, CPP and PNC, pledged to help sustain the prevailing peace in the Kadjebi District and Ghana as a whole.