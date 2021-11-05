Number of new coronavirus cases in Austria almost at record levels

Coronavirus case counts are almost at record levels in Austria, with the number reported by government officials in the 24 hours to Friday at 9,388, just down from the record count of 9,586 a year ago.

Despite the increase in cases, the situation in the country’s hospitals remained relatively stable, they said. However, there were plans for a meeting later Friday between national and regional leaders to decide whether new measures were necessary.

The city of Vienna, for example, has already decided that, starting at the end of next week, access to restaurants and hairdressers will be limited to those who can prove they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have survived an infection. Such establishments will be limited to hosting only 25 people at a time.