NDC activist supports hairdressers in Gbi Kledzo

Mr Frank Ankutse, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency, has said the acquisition of vocational skills is not a preserve for school drop-outs.

He said people who had acquired educational certificates had also undergone training, got skills, and were doing successfully in such areas.

Mr Ankutse, presenting hairdryers and some amount of money to some hairdressers of Gbi Kledzo, said the gesture was aimed at creating jobs for the youth in the vocation.

He said it was also to alleviate poverty which had been in line with the plans of the NDC.

Mr Ankutse said they were poised to reaching out to other youth such as artisans in the constituency.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items received to the benefit of others and themselves.

Mr Bright George Anni Bansah, the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of NDC, said the gesture was a step in the right direction and more would follow to assist the youth of the constituency.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mr Ankutse while promising that they would put them to good use.