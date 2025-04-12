NDC Apologises for Mampong MCE Protest

Kwaku Banasko, the Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress in Asante Mampong, has apologised on behalf of the party’s youth and supporters following two days of protests that erupted over the nomination process for a new Municipal Chief Executive.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on 11 April, Banasko expressed regret for the events that unfolded and acknowledged that the demonstrators’ intent was to show displeasure rather than to cause disruption.

He extended his apology to both the party leadership and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, emphasising that the protest went beyond acceptable boundaries.

The controversy began when Esther Dwomoh, a relatively recent entrant to the NDC, was nominated for the MCE position, bypassing three longstanding candidates—constituency chairman Mohammed Kamil, parliamentary hopeful Yakubu Issifu, and senior member Imoro Iddrisu—who had dedicated many years of service to the party. Banasko alleged that the initial list of three candidates, which had been formed at the regional level and sent to the national secretariat, was undermined when additional names, including Dwomoh’s, were later inserted by the regional leadership. He criticised the move as a betrayal of the local members who had long contributed to the party’s development in Mampong.

In response to these allegations, Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene, a former NDC Regional Secretary, denied any irregularities and stated that only the three official names had been submitted. Banasko dismissed the minister’s explanation and accused him of trivialising the frustration among grassroots supporters. The unrest escalated further when some protestors vandalised the local NDC office. Banasko condemned the actions, confirming that he had engaged with the divisional police commander to ensure that those responsible would be held accountable.

While the constituency executives await the president’s final decision on the MCE nomination, efforts are underway to restore calm and engage with the youth constructively. Despite the tensions, Banasko maintained faith in the party hierarchy, expressing confidence that the leaders would make decisions that reflect the best interests of Mampong and honour the contributions of long-serving members.

The episode serves as a stark reminder of the challenges political parties face when balancing loyalty, transparency, and internal democracy. It highlights the need for clear and inclusive processes in leadership appointments to prevent dissent and ensure that all dedicated members are duly recognised.