NDC Eulogized Late Alhaji Braimah Issifu

H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, the NDC’s National Vice Chairman, has eulogized Alhaji Braimah Issifu, the deceased former constituency Chairman for Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, for his service to the NDC, his constituency, and the country at large.

H. E. Alhaji Said Sinare paid tribute to former opposition NDC chairman Alhaji Braimah Issifu during his one-week observation yesterday in Ashaiman, saying that while in office as the constituency Chairman for Ashaiman, Alhaji Braimah Issifu commanded respect from both sides of the political divide and was seen as a peacemaker with a high level of intelligence, wisdom, and humility through his engagements.

He urged the thousands of Muslims and political party representatives who attended the one-week commemoration to reflect on Alhaji Braimah Issifu’s life and contribution to the development of his party, NDC, our dear nation’s democracy, and to resolve as individuals to follow in his footsteps of dedication, loyalty, and commitment to nation-building, and to embrace the mindset of nationalism and jingoism in their endeavors.

The NDC is grateful for your service in various capacities; may the Almighty Allah keep you safe till we meet again, “the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said whilst reading the party’s tribute on behalf of the former president Mahama and the NDC.

He also indicated that the late chairman spent most of his youthful days working for the benefit and interest of the NDC and charged the party members to emulate him.

The National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and His Vice, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare Alias Zongo President were accompanied by Hon Mustapha Abubarkari, former Masloc boss, Hon Ernest Norgbey, MP for Ashiaman, Anthony Nukpenu, and Mr. Bronx, former MCE, on behalf of the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama.

It was also attended by traditional rulers, regional ministers, regional and constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), chief executives of the district and municipal assemblies, as well as some current and former MPs from both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The high-powered delegation also visited the wife and family to pay their condolences to them in his official residence.