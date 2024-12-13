NDC Leadership in Nkwanta South Apologizes for Assault on Catholic Missionaries

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nkwanta South, Oti Region, has issued an apology for an assault on Catholic missionaries carried out by some of the party’s youth. The NDC condemned the attack, stating it was in direct violation of societal values.

In a press statement issued on December 12, 2024, Prince Succeed Fiagadzi, the NDC Constituency Secretary for Nkwanta South, expressed deep regret over the incident, which targeted Catholic missionaries. Fiagadzi described the attack as “heinous” and “unacceptable,” reaffirming the party’s commitment to peace and respect for all members of society.

“We are deeply appalled and saddened by the actions of some youths in Nkwanta who assaulted Catholic missionaries in the early hours of yesterday,” Fiagadzi said. “This violence is entirely against the values that bind our communities together, and we sincerely apologize for the harm, trauma, and distress inflicted on these individuals.”

The NDC leadership also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Catholic missionaries to the community. The statement highlighted their role in education, healthcare, and community development, stressing that their work “deserves utmost respect and gratitude.”

The NDC’s preliminary investigation into the incident revealed key details about the assault. The victims—Reverend Fathers Henry, Martin, and Rubenson—were not involved in any theft, contrary to the initial accusations. The priests were on their way to a project site and were not in their clerical attire at the time of the assault. The NDC also clarified that the missionaries had paid GH₵9,700 to the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly to use equipment for land clearing, which was part of their infrastructure work in the region.

Following the incident, the NDC leadership visited the victims to check on their well-being and offered their apologies in person. The statement also expressed disappointment with certain individuals in the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly who may have contributed to the tensions leading to the incident, urging them to support unity, stability, and development in the area.

The police are currently investigating the assault. The missionaries had been clearing land in the Chaiso area for a project after acquiring approval from local chiefs and the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly. Reverend Father Henry, one of the assaulted priests, is receiving medical treatment at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lawrence Wiafe, the Nkwanta South Municipal Crime Officer, confirmed that an investigation is underway. The police are working to bring those responsible for the assault to justice.