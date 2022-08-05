NDC poised to strengthen weak branches

The Dormaa Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is working to strengthen its 135 branches to make it capable of winning the seat after 22-year dominance of New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr George Adu, the Constituency Chairman announced when he was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region, saying some of the branches were administratively destabilized with executives deserting their post.

“There are people who for want of certain executive positions in the Party had tried to collect membership cards to register their people to earn their votes during the upcoming branch elections to perpetuate their agenda”, he stated.

Mr. Adu said the leadership of the Party in the constituency saw the branches as its foundation and building blocks that needed to be invigorated and motivated to put the Party in a position that could enable it to wrestle power from the NPP.

He observed there were saboteurs running parallel administration illegally to pursue their selfish interest and therefore advised such persons to change their ways to embrace and conform to the Party’s principles, rules and regulations.

Mr. Adu expressed optimism that the current leadership of the party would be retained in the impending constituency elections to enable them to continue making the branches more vibrant.