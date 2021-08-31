NDC Reacts: NPP must take responsibility for economic hardships

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should accept responsibility for the “rising economic hardships” in the country.

He said the Party’s “denial of the rising economic hardships” showed that it was detached from the “dire living conditions” of the citizenry.

The NDC Communications Officer said this when he addressed the media in Accra on Monday on remarks made by Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoah, NPP’s Director of Communications, and other NPP functionaries on Former President John Dramani Mahama’s alleged comments on hardships in the country.

Mr Gyamfi said the Former President echoed the sentiments of the majority of Ghanaians who felt worried by the effects of “economic mismanagement and corruption.”

“The economic hardships Ghanaians from all walks of life are experiencing are the direct effects of the mismanagement of the economy through reckless squandering of scarce resources to secure re-election in 2020 which has left our finances in shambles,” he said.

He said the government was not motivated to fight corruption and that, “It has become obvious in the circumstance that the only way to exact any measure of accountability is to vote out the NPP after their eight-year tenure in 2024, which will be in keeping with the established electoral trend since 1992.”