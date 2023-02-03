NDC to elect Ward Coordinators in Keta

The Keta Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region would elect its Ward Coordinators at various branches next week.

Mr Wisdom Seadey, Chairman of the party in Keta, in interaction with Ghana News Agency, said voting would commence on Sunday, February 5 to Tuesday, February 7 on rotational basis throughout the branches.

He said the party expected a peaceful election to form a strong team for victory in the 2024 general elections.

“We are expecting a total of 243 branch executives to exercise their franchise in electing 27 Ward Coordinators from each branch that would be represented by 9 members,” he said.

Mr Seadey, who is also the Assembly member for Anyako Electoral area, outlined the duty of the ward coordinator as the mediator who coordinated the activities of the branch executives.

He further urged the voters to elect strong and vibrant leaders.

Mr Seadey also charged all members to stay united as they continued to spread the good works of the party.

“NDC would surely come to power in 2024 and we are poised to turn the fortunes of Ghanaians for the best,” he added.