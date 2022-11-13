NDC votes Mawutor Agbavitor as new Volta Chairman

Mawutor Agbavitor has been elected as the new Volta Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 203 votes to beat the incumbent Henry Ametefe who secured 130 votes.

The former vice chairman, George Loh came second with 181 votes followed by Francis Doe, who garnered 62 votes and Marshall Emil Ackumey with five votes, at the close of the polls held on Saturday at the Ho Technical University Auditorium.

Egypt Kwabla Kudoto secured 220 votes and Divine Fiakpui Dzahini garnered 193 votes to be elected as First and Second Vice Chairmen respectively, while Bridget Simpi- 67 votes, Mandfred Nuki-Dei- 20 votes and Tumaku John-79 votes lost their bids.

James Gunu the incumbent secretary obtained 456 votes to retain his position as his contenders Gladstone Stanley and Albert Laurent Sakabutu secured 14 and 110 votes respectively.

The Deputy Secretary Ege Bright Kwashie was also retained with 327 votes whiles Stephen Adom got 120 votes, Emmanuel CK Todzoh managed to poll 18 votes and Stanley Nelvis Glate had 116 votes.

For the position of Communications Officer, the incumbent, Kafui Agbleze obtained 522 votes to beat Kwaku Amedume who got only 59 votes.

The Deputy Communications officer, Bright Delali Kugbeadzor was retained with 365 votes as Tagbor Sampson Nukunu got 185 votes and Edwin Kwame Amemasor managed just 32 votes.

Siki Abibu also retained his Regional Organiser position with 358 votes by beating Chester Ati who got 222 votes.

For the Regional Treasurer position, Daniel Agboka Dzegede was retained with 293 votes with the rest as follows: Wonder Nditsi – 140 votes, Abdul Hakeem 104 votes, Okudzeto Simons, 10 votes and Alfred Brown Kuma 36 votes.

Deputy Treasurer, Evelyn Gaglozu was retained with 381 votes while Elizabeth Edem Tsekpodoe got 200 votes.

The Zongo Caucus Coordinator Hajia Hawa Tahiru was retained as she secured 264 votes, Alhaji Bello Misbawu- got 134 votes whereas Idrissu Mubarak had 182 votes.

For the youth wing, incumbent, Mathias Kwame Alagbo was retained with 44 votes as his Deputy, Angelo Norkplim Agbodzi who filed to contest him managed only 18 votes.

Kwame Asiemoah Junior and Johnson K. Samlafo were elected as deputies with 33 and 22 votes respectively.

For the enviable women organiser position, the incumbent, Delphia Fafa Agbai won with 32 votes.

Awo Galley Ann and Cynthia Afeafa Woayor were elected as deputies with 16 and 19 votes respectfully. The general conduct of the polls could be described as peaceful and successful.

Mr Agbavitor, the new Chairman, in a speech following his swearing in, said “it is one of the soundest faces NDC has produced.

“Victory is ours, come 2024. No force, no spirit, no power can stop the victory. Let the NDC stay together and united.”

Mr. Gunu, the Regional Secretary told the GNA the Party in the Region would enhance strategies for election 2024 and noted strong unity among the Party members and the executives as spelt out in the voting.

The 2022 Regional Conference was on the theme “Strategic Party Mobilisation for 2024”, and leaders including Doe Adzaho, Emmanuel Bedzrah, and Dan Agbodakpi, joined voices to save the party from growing monetisation and cross-party voting patterns.