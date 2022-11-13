NDC delegates urged to vote for competent hands

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has urged delegates in the various Regions to vote for competent hands who can properly work towards the victory of the party in the 2024 general elections.

“We must be determined to see to the right direction of the future of the party to take over power from the NPP government that has brought untold hardship on the entire people of the country”, he stated.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo made when the party elected its leaders of the Central Regional at Winneba.

He said where Ghana was heading towards, needed salvation and that salvation would come from no other political party than the NDC,,,,, which could fix the problems and move it forward.

He asked the delegates and all party faithful to bury their differences and find ways of managing their internal conflicts to help move the party forward”, he pleaded.

He said the NDC compared to 2016 when they lost majority of their parliamentary seats, had become the most attractive and party of choice in the country and as result they must all help maintain the attraction to win more people since elections were won with numbers.

A total of 46 persons contested for the various positions which include, chairman, Vice- Chairman , Secretary and Deputy Secretary.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party, advised the delegates not to allow themselves to be enticed with money to vote for people who could not steer the affairs of the party in the Region to win the 2024 elections.

Among personalities who graced the occasion were some officials from the National, NDC Parliamentary Members in the region and District and Municipal Executive s.