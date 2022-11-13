Ridge City continue losing streak in Malta Guinness WPL

Debutants Ridge City suffered another painful defeat when they played Soccer Intellectuals in match-day 6 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Madina Astroturf on Saturday.

Visiting team team Soccer Intellectuals posted a 1-2 defeat to Ridge City to hand the Accra-based club its fourth defeat after six outings.

Ridge City have so far bagged two points in the season and were poised to grab its first win, however, Soccer Intellectuals gave the homers a tough opposition to travel back to Cape Coast with the maximum points.

A goal from Gladys Appiah and Matilda Damoah in the 21st and 65th minute was enough to give Soccer Intellectuals the maximum points, though Annabel Oddom fought hard to pull one back for her side within the 84th minute.

The first half was keenly contested for, with some skillful display from Ridge City, but lacked the ability to strike for goal in the opponent’s half.

Appiah was presented with a chance to put her side in the lead and she wasted no time to register her name on the scoresheet before Damoah doubled the lead for Soccer Intellectuals in the second stanza.

Ridge City began to mount pressure on the visitors but Oddoms goal was not enough to snatch a point for her team.

Elsewhere at the Presec School Park, Thunder Queens were cruising to a 1-0 win following Gloria Fosuaa’s goal in the 26th minute, but former Black Queens player cancelled the lead in the 90+2 to end the game in a 1-1 stalemate.