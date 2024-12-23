NDC’s Joseph Yammin Intercepts Allegedly Hoarded Government Fertilizers in Ashanti Region

Joseph Yammin, leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) initiative Operation Recover All Looted Assets, has intercepted what he claims to be government-supplied fertilizers hidden at the residence of Eric Kwaku Kusi, the Adansi North District Chief Executive (DCE) in Fomena, Ashanti Region.

Kusi confirmed that the fertilizers were brought to his house by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah, who also serves as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament. According to Kusi, Asiamah explained that the fertilizers, which were delivered just days before the 2024 elections, had arrived too late for campaign purposes. Asiamah reportedly asked Kusi to temporarily store them until after the elections, with plans to distribute them to farmers afterward.

Osman Nabali, the NDC’s Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, stated that intelligence led to the interception of over 10,000 bags of fertilizers last week in properties in Sokoban and Danyame residential areas. Nabali condemned the hoarding of the fertilizers, which were intended by the outgoing government to assist farmers and reduce food production costs.

In a phone interview on December 23, Asiamah confirmed ownership of the fertilizers but declined to provide further details regarding the circumstances. Nabali, however, raised concerns about the legitimacy of the storage location, questioning whether the house belonged to Asiamah or another individual associated with him.

The fertilizers, purchased by the government to aid agricultural production, were found days before the elections. Nabali accused those involved in hoarding the supplies of intending to sell them at inflated prices, thereby undermining the incoming administration’s agricultural policies. He criticized the move as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the new government by depriving farmers of much-needed resources.

“This undermines the efforts to support our farmers and ensure affordable food for Ghanaians,” Nabali said. “Instead of helping farmers, individuals are prioritizing personal gain.”

He called for immediate investigations and swift action from authorities, urging the incoming administration to hold those responsible accountable and safeguard public resources. Nabali emphasized that such actions not only harm the agricultural sector but also go against the national interest.